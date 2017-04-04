Unions for Rikers Island employees share thoughts on prison closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The Correction Officer's Benevolent Association, as well as two other unions, say they're worried following the announcement of the plan to shut down Rikers Island in 10 years.

"When are we going to get safer jails," asked Elias Husamudeen, president of the COBA.

The union brass said there has been an 18 percent increase in slashings and stabbings at the troubled facility this year and would like the Department of Corrections and Mayor to focus on fixing the deep-seeded violence rather than look 10 years down the road.

The plan to shutter the island was announced on Friday by Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, a duo that were at odds for years on the topic.

Just last February, the Mayor described the speaker's plan to close Rikers as a "noble idea," but one that would cost the city billions of dollars.

Yet, the Mayor says it wasn't a matter of changing ones mind, but issued a clarification to PIX11.

"I have always thought it would be ideal," said de Blasio, on the PIX11 Morning News. "But, I wasn't going to tell people if we could not honestly do it."

The Mayor says what really pushed him over the edge were the NYPD crime statistics which show crime at an all-time low. Once that became a reality, it paved a way in the Mayor's eyes to reduce the jail population from it's current 9,000 inmates to 5,000 inmate in 10 years.

"If there is less crime, there are fewer people being arrested and fewer people going to jail," said DeBlasio. "When we get to 5,000 inmates, that is when we don't need Rikers."

However, that means shutting the island down and building jails in other boroughs, which will be up to the City Council to determine where. With that, comes less Correction Officers, which the union takes issue with.

"Since there will be less crime, we might as well eliminate two-thirds of our police precincts as well," said Husamudeen.

The Union says there main issue is that the plan lacks specifics on how to deal with violence right now. According to the Union, 652 officers were injured in 2016 — a number they say will go up this year.

The Unions say they have a plan to fix the jail that won't cost billions, but will hold off on presenting it for the time being.

When asked why, they did not give a reason, besides saying they want to get it perfect before making it public.

Commissioner Ponte’s reforms continue to drive down violence across the department.

While any assault on staff is unacceptable, last year assaults on staff, especially those resulting in injuries, fell. Uses of force, especially those resulting in injury, dropped. Serious injury to inmates from assaults and fights likewise declined.

“All this occurred even as we reduced the number of individuals serving punitive segregation sentences by creating alternatives for managing those prone to violent behavior. Violence rose steadily during the years that the department punitively segregated many more individuals, including our youngest inmates. We are proud of our punitive segregation reforms, which place us at the forefront of correctional reform around the nation.”