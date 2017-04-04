Trendy gear to keep kids busy & engaged at home and on-the-go

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dani Liberman, mom, entrepreneur, and owner of Kidcessories in Huntington, New York, is hip to what's trending with kids of all ages. She can be a great go-to for gift ideas. And with spring break and summer recess approaching, she can also keep you children entertained, engaged and busy. Take a look at some of her pick for home, the outdoors, camp or on-the-go.

HOME

Light Switch Nightlights (Confetti and Friends, Top Trenz and Double Happiness, $7 - $16)

Basketball Hoop (Truly Whimsical, $32)

Spinner Squad Fidget Spinners (Top Trenz, $20)

Swell-Style Aluminum Water Bottles with Decals (Bottles - ODash $25, Decals - Sweet Grace and IScream $3.50 - $6)

OUTDOORS

Bashminton (Toysmith, $20)

30" Beamo (Toysmith, $20)

NightZone Light-Up Capture The Flag (Toysmith, $30)

Donut, Pizza Beach Blanket/Towel 60"x60"

Donut, Pizza Flying Food Frisbee

Emoji Beach Ball

Big Mouth Inc.(Blanket/Towel - $25, Frisbee - $10, Beach Ball - $10)

Donuts Tote and Travel Bag (IScream, Tote - $32, Travel Bag - $19)

CAMP

Lace-Up Tutu (Lil Darlings, $26)

Decoupage Tins (Alli Paige Designs, Small - $30, Large - $60)

Tic Tac Toe Autograph Game Pillow (Confetti and Friends, $30)

S'well-Style Plastic Water Bottles (Fanatic Group, $15)

Ventura Chair with Airbrush (Chair - Picnic Time, Airbrush - NY Party Artz, $60-$110)

All items are available at: Kidcessories, 581 West Jericho Turnpike, Huntington, NY 11743, (631) 423-8444

www.kidcessories.com

dani@kidcessories.com