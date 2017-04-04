NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
Trendy gear to keep kids busy & engaged at home and on-the-go

Posted 11:45 AM, April 4, 2017

Dani Liberman, mom, entrepreneur, and owner of Kidcessories in Huntington, New York, is hip to what's trending with kids of all ages.  She can be a great go-to for gift ideas.  And with spring break and summer recess approaching, she can also keep you children entertained, engaged and busy.  Take a look at some of her pick for home, the outdoors, camp or on-the-go.

 

HOME

Light Switch Nightlights (Confetti and Friends, Top Trenz and Double Happiness, $7 - $16)

Basketball Hoop (Truly Whimsical, $32)

Spinner Squad Fidget Spinners (Top Trenz, $20)

Swell-Style Aluminum Water Bottles with Decals (Bottles - ODash $25, Decals - Sweet Grace and IScream $3.50 - $6)

 

OUTDOORS

Bashminton (Toysmith, $20)

30" Beamo (Toysmith, $20)

NightZone Light-Up Capture The Flag (Toysmith, $30)

Donut, Pizza Beach Blanket/Towel 60"x60"

Donut, Pizza Flying Food Frisbee

Emoji Beach Ball

Big Mouth Inc.(Blanket/Towel - $25, Frisbee - $10, Beach Ball - $10)

Donuts Tote and Travel Bag (IScream, Tote - $32, Travel Bag - $19)

 

CAMP

Lace-Up Tutu (Lil Darlings, $26)

Decoupage Tins (Alli Paige Designs, Small - $30, Large - $60)

Tic Tac Toe Autograph Game Pillow (Confetti and Friends, $30)

S'well-Style Plastic Water Bottles (Fanatic Group, $15)

Ventura Chair with Airbrush (Chair - Picnic Time, Airbrush - NY Party Artz, $60-$110)

 

All items are available at:   Kidcessories, 581 West Jericho Turnpike, Huntington, NY 11743, (631) 423-8444

www.kidcessories.com

dani@kidcessories.com