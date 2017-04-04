Stranger hops into 83-year-old woman’s car, grabs her arm

EAST ROCKAWAY, N.Y. – Police are looking for a man who preyed on an 83-year-old woman as she was putting her groceries away at a Long Island parking lot.

Investigators say a man approached the victim in the parking lot of Best Market on Atlantic Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Monday and offered to move her cart away. She entered her car and then the individual returned and went inside through her passenger’s side door.

As she tried to escape, the man grabbed her arm but she managed to leave the vehicle and yelled for help. The subject then fled the parking lot toward Atlantic Avenue onto Ocean Avenue. No injuries were reported.

A similar situation happened in Westbury where a man carjacked and robbed an 85-year-old woman on Sunday afternoon. Police say they’re looking into the possibility it’s the same individual.

The culprit in this incident is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with facial hair, in his 30’s. He was last seen with dark clothing and a dark baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.