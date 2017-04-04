Postal worker shot by carjacking suspect in the Bronx

THE BRONX — A postal worker was shot by a carjacking suspect in the Bronx Tuesday afternoon, police sources say.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at East 237th Street and Carpenter Avenue in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

Police sources tell PIX11 News a man approached a blue Honda and demanded the driver exit and the driver complies. The suspect then tries driving off, but a USPS truck is blocking the way.

The suspect then shoots the postal worker, grazing his arm, police sources say.

The suspect drives away and collides with a car. He exits the vehicle and approaches a woman in another car showing his gun. He drives off, striking another vehicle. When he can’t get out, police sources say he fired several rounds into the car window.

The suspect eventually flees on foot but was later taken into custody.

Charges are pending.