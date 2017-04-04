× ‘O’Reilly Factor’ losing advertisers over sexual-harassment allegations

NEW YORK — Fox News’ “The O’Reilly Factor” is facing a rapidly growing exodus of advertisers in the wake of a New York Times report that five different women had reached settlements over allegations of sexual harassment or verbal abuse against the show’s host, Bill O’Reilly.

CNNMoney has reached out to dozens of the companies that have run ads on the program. Below is a list of the responses we’ve received so far.

Companies pulling their ads from “The O’Reilly Factor”

Mercedes-Benz: “Yes, we had advertising running on The O’Reilly Factor (we run on most major cable news shows) and it has been reassigned in the midst of this controversy. The allegations are disturbing and, given the importance of women in every aspect of our business, we don’t feel this is a good environment in which to advertise our products right now.”

Hyundai: “Hyundai currently has no advertising on The O’Reilly Factor. We had upcoming advertising spots on the show but are reallocating them due to the recent and disturbing allegations. As a company we seek to partner with companies and programming that share our values of inclusion and diversity. We will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation as we plan future advertising decisions.”

BMW of North America: “In light of the recent New York Times investigation, BMW of North America has suspended its advertising with ‘The O’Reilly Factor.'”

Mitsubishi: “Mitsubishi Motors takes these allegations very seriously and we have decided that we will pull our advertising at the present time. We will continue to monitor this situation as we assess our long-term strategy.”

Lexus: “We take our duties as a responsible advertiser seriously and have been closely monitoring the situation involving ‘The O’Reilly Factor.’ In response, we have asked our media-buying partners to move all Lexus ad inventory out of the program.”

Ainsworth Pet Nutrition: “We removed our advertising from the program because of these recent and disturbing allegations.”

Constant Contact: “Based on the recent allegations and our strong commitment to inclusion, respect and tolerance in the workplace, we have decided to pull Constant Contact’s ads from The O’Reilly Factor.”

Credit Karma: “In light of the recent concerning allegations, we will not be advertising on this show and have asked for our ads to be removed.”

Bayer: “Bayer supports a safe, respectful and non-abusive environment for women and we have reached out to Fox to voice our concerns regarding this matter. Based on the serious nature of these allegations, we have made the decision to suspend all advertising on the program in question. This suspension has been requested immediately and will be handled as expeditiously as possible. We have been informed, however, that programming changes may not become effective immediately. It is important to note that Bayer purchases packages of advertising time across all major networks without selecting placement on any specific program. We regularly evaluate our advertising purchases to make sound judgments to continue or discontinue based upon our beliefs, values and ethical considerations.”

TrueCar: “Pending further assessment of recent developments, we have instructed our media buyer to direct our advertising to other programming.”

GlaxoSmithKline: “We are continually reviewing our advertising to ensure it is conducted in a responsible manner aligned with our values. We have temporarily put a hold on spots running on The O’Reilly Factor while we assess this situation.”

Sanofi: “At Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, decisions about advertising on any given website, network, magazine, or programs are never undertaken as an endorsement or non-endorsement of the host, editorial or entertainment content. Rather, our purpose in advertising our product is to provide important information to consumers so that they may make an informed decision about which product will best provide relief for their symptoms. The controversy around The O’Reilly Factor program and allegations made against Bill O’Reilly are matters that we take seriously and will continue to monitor. We do not endorse the behavior or opinions of program hosts or the content. We have reallocated our current advertising originally scheduled during this program. We will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation as we plan future advertising decisions.”

UNTUCKit: “As a company in which more than 2/3rd of our employees are women, we take sexual harassment claims very seriously. Moreover, it is important our corporate partners reflect the same principles of inclusivity and equality upon which we have built our brand. In light of the disturbing allegations, we instructed our media buyer this morning to reallocate our ad dollars to other shows effective immediately. We will continue to closely monitor the situation but believe this is the right decision at this time.”

Allstate: “Inclusivity and support for women are important Allstate values. We are concerned about the issues surrounding the program and we have suspended our advertising.”

T. Rowe Price: “We regularly evaluate our media buys to ensure alignment with our corporate values, and in light of the recent allegations we have decided to pull our upcoming ads from The O’Reilly Factor.”

Wayfair: “We do not have any future ad buys planned for the show at this time. We condemn all forms of harassment and are closely assessing the situation. We have advertised on the show in the past and in light of the reports have moved our spots to other programming while we assess the situation.”

Orkin: “Orkin buys its advertising in broad dayparts on networks that reach our target audience. We do not buy specific shows, including the O’Reilly Factor. The O’Reilly Factor is in the daypart that we buy on Fox, and we have added that show to our “Do Not Buy” list in the wake of the current allegations.”

Companies currently evaluating whether or not to keep advertising on “The O’Reilly Factor”

Trivago: “We are constantly reviewing our media buys to ensure we do not support any behavior that contradicts trivago’s corporate values. We are currently reviewing the information available, but do not discuss our advertising strategy publicly.”

Enterprise Holdings: “We are looking into this, but we haven’t made any decisions.”

TD Ameritrade: “We don’t have a direct media buy with the program, and we have only run advertising on the show once in the last quarter. We have no plans to run anything else, at a minimum, until much later in the spring. Harassment in any form is unacceptable, and because one of our core values is People Matter, this is a situation that we are monitoring closely. If we need to make additional changes to our media buying strategy down the road, we have the flexibility to do so.”

Companies that will continue to advertise on “The O’Reilly Factor”

Angie’s List: “The advertising strategy we have long used at Angie’s List is meant to reach as many people as possible with news that our service exists and is available to them. We place ads across a wide spectrum of venues intending to reach as many viewers/listeners/ readers as possible without taking a position on the viewpoints of the venues themselves. Just as we trust members to make their own hiring decisions, we trust them to make their own media consumption decisions.”

Companies that have ceased advertising on “The O’Reilly Factor” for other reasons

CFP Board: “CFP Board does not have a partnership or a sponsorship with Fox News. Our television advertising is purchased through an advertising network where the advertisements are placed on multiple cable television channels and shows. As our spring flight is winding down, we will no longer have any placements on Fox News.”

Companies that aren’t saying

Jenny Craig: “As an organization, Jenny Craig condemns any and all forms of sexual harassment. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not publicly comment on our advertising strategy. What I can tell you is that we are constantly evaluating our media buys to maximize the efficiency of our corporate investment and effectively reach our target audience.”

Quincy Bioscience: “We don’t publicly comment on our advertising. As a company we condemn all forms of sexual harassment.”