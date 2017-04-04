Oldest living FDNY firefighter celebrates 103rd birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The FDNY is celebrating the birthday of their oldest living firefighter.

The department took to social media Tuesday to wish retired FDNY firefighter Richard Krempler a happy 103rd birthday.

Krempler began his career with the FDNY in 1937 at the age of 24. The FDNY said he continued to serve with "valor and distinction" at engines 1, 31, 58, 258 and 272.

He retired in July of 1958.

Krempler celebrated his birthday in Florida with his loved ones and fellow firefighters.

He was even given a big cake with pictures of FDNY trucks and their emblem.

Firefighters from around the world commented on the FDNY's post with their birthday wishes and thanks.

"Happy birthday from the Saltash fire cadets Cornwall UK," wrote Julie Phelan.

Bob DeMont commented "happy birthday from all the retired firefighters in Windsor, Nova Scotia, Canada!"