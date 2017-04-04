Newark apartment building in need of new laundry room, security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK — Terrie Lane says she afraid to do her laundry inside her laundry room in her building on Elizabeth Avenue in Newark.

Lane says many of the machines are broken, the floor is covered in water, and she says you never know what lurks around the corner.

"I've been here three years and I've never used it. I went down there I freaked out. It's scary really," said Lane.

Lane says she's afraid to take her 8-year-old daughter to do her laundry.

Lane and other families say there needs to be more security in the building that is run by Zion Management.

They did not return PIX11 calls by deadline.

PIX11 news also reached out to the NJ Housing Authority, the agency that can make it happen.

A spokesperson said, "The Bureau last inspected this property on May 23, 2014.

All violations cited at that time have been abated and all penalties and fees have been paid. However we’ll be sending an inspector to the property to address Ms. Lane’s concerns."

