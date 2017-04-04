“Miss Saigon” star Nicholas Christopher shares the truth about Bermuda fashion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIX11 anchor Sukanya Krishnan asks Bermuda native Nicholas Christopher about fashion in his country--particularly the story behind the high socks. The actor had plenty to say. He's currently playing the role of "John" in the revival of "Miss Saigon" on Broadway. More than two decades after the musical left the bright lights of Broadway, the new production brings back this tale of love, honor and duty.

"Miss Saigon" is currently at the Broadway Theatre. Tickets are available at the box office or through Telecharge.