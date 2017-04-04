Mets open up season with big win; fans have high hopes for 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens – The soundtrack to Opening Day had a variety of sounds to it on Monday in Queens.

The one common theme? Optimism.

The 7 Line Army marched in with plenty of it as the Mets hosted the Atlanta Braves.

For many Opening Day is the first true day embrace spring. Which is why there were so many on this day playing hooky from work or cutting class.

PIX11 News came across a variety of young fans who were at Citi Field, all of them with huge smiles, because like a young fan named A.J., most of them were realizing by the third inning things could have been a lot different, especially him, "I would be in Mrs. Klein's class in 2nd grade."

Meanwhile, the Mets passed game one of the 2017 campaign with flying colors, a 6-0 victory over the Braves.