Man wanted in shotgun robbery in Ridgewood

RIDGEWOOD, Queens – Police say they're looking for a shotgun-wielding man in a robbery outside a Queens home last month.

The armed individual approached the 31-year-old victim outside a Ridgewood residence late into the evening on March 16 and showed off a shotgun, demanding his chain, police said. However, he only took off with the victim's jacket and left him uninjured.

A second man accompanied the gunman but did not interact with the victim.

The thief is described to be at least 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black-hooded jacket and a black ski mask.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).