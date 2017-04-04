LIRR evening commute snarled for second day after NJ Transit derailment

NEW YORK — Long Island Rail Road riders are urged to plan ahead for the Tuesday evening commute as the MTA cancels several trains.

Crews are still working to fix the tracks damaged when a NJ Transit train derailed at Penn Station at the height of the Monday morning commute.

“Amtrak has advised us that the repairs to damaged track will take a matter of days, unfortunately,” said LIRR President Patrick Nowakowski. “Because of that, we must continue to operate on a reduced schedule until all repairs have been safely completed. We have offered support and any assistance they need to help speed these repairs.”

The LIRR is canceling 18 trains from Penn Station between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eight other trains will be diverted to originate in another location such as Atlantic Terminal or Jamaica.

There will be no westbound service between Jamaica and Penn Station between those hours. Customers can use the E train to travel in between the stations. The MTA will cross-honor tickets at Woodside and Jamaica.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., westbound Port Washington trains will end at Woodside. Customers can take the No. 7 train for service to Manhattan.

Trains will primarily operate out of tracks 17 through 21. There will be several trains that will depart from tracks 10, 11 or 12.

Babylon Branch

The 4:03 p.m. train from Penn Station due Babylon at 5:05 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 4:12 p.m. train from Penn Station due Massapequa Park at 5:10 p.m. with stops at Woodside, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Babylon.

The 4:34 p.m. train from Penn Station due Babylon at 5:39 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 4:37 p.m. train from Penn Station due Wantagh at 5:27 p.m. with stops at Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Babylon.

The 4:57 p.m. train from Penn Station due Wantagh at 5:42 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:03 p.m. train from Penn Station due Freeport at 5:46 p.m. with stops at Rockville Centre, Baldwin, Freeport, Merrick, Bellmore and Wantagh.

The 5:19 p.m. train from Penn Station due Wantagh at 6:06 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:24 p.m. train from Penn Station due Freeport at 6:10 p.m. with stops at Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Wantagh.

The 5:40 p.m. train from Penn Station due Seaford at 6:30 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:47 p.m. train from Penn Station due Freeport at 6:31 p.m. with a stop at Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Seaford.

The 6:05 p.m. train from Penn Station due Wantagh at 6:51 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 6:10 p.m. train from Penn Station due Freeport at 6:54 p.m. with a stop at Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Wantagh.

The 6:33 p.m. train from Penn Station due Babylon at 7:35 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 6:36 p.m. train from Penn Station due Wantagh at 7:29 p.m. with stops at Jamaica, St. Albans, Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Babylon.

Far Rockaway Branch

The 4:42 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Far Rockaway at 5:40 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn.

The 5:32 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Far Rockaway at 6:24 p.m., will originate at Jamaica.

The 6:02 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Far Rockaway at 6:58 p.m., will originate at Jamaica.

Hempstead Branch

The 4:32 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 5:23 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn.

The 5:04 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 5:57 p.m., will originate at Jamaica.

The 5:38 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 6:36 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn.

The 6:39 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 7:38 p.m. will originate at Jamaica.

The 7:05 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 7:56 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn.

Long Beach Branch

The 4:40 p.m. train from Penn Station due Long Beach at 5:37 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:00 p.m. train from Penn Station due Long Beach at 5:55 p.m. with stops at Jamaica, Locust Manor, and all further stops to Long Beach.

The 5:20 p.m. train from Penn Station due Long Beach at 6:11 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:23 p.m. train from Penn Station due Long Beach at 6:18 p.m. with stops at Jamaica, Locust Manor, Laurelton, Rosedale, Valley Stream, Lynbrook, and all further stops to Long Beach.

Port Jefferson Branch

The 3:27 p.m. train from Penn Station due Huntington at 4:33 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 3:43 p.m. train from Penn Station due Huntington at 4:49 p.m. with stops at Woodside, Jamaica, New Hyde Park, and all further stops to Huntington.

The 5:06 p.m. train from Penn Station due Huntington at 6:07 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:17 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Huntington at 6:21 p.m.

The 6:30 p.m. train from Penn Station due Huntington at 7:32 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 6:35 p.m. train from Penn Station due Hicksville at 7:22 p.m. with stops at Jamaica, New Hyde Park, and all further stops to Huntington.

Port Washington Branch

The 5:11 p.m. train from Penn Station due Port Washington at 5:47 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:14 p.m. train from Penn Station due Great Neck at 5:45 p.m. with a stop at Bayside and all further stops to Port Washington, excluding Mets-Willets Point.

The 5:26 p.m. train from Penn Station due Port Washington at 6:04 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:29 p.m. train from Penn Station due Great Neck at 6:05 p.m. with a stop at Woodside and all further stops to Port Washington, excluding Mets-Willets Point.

The 5:50 p.m. train from Penn Station due Great Neck at 6:19 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:56 p.m. train from Penn Station due Great Neck at 6:31 p.m. with a stop at Woodside, and all further stops to Great Neck, excluding Mets-Willets Point.

The 6:11 p.m. train from Penn Station due Port Washington at 6:48 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 6:14 p.m. train from Penn Station due Great Neck at 6:49 p.m. with a stop at Woodside, and all further stops to Port Washington, excluding Mets-Willets Point.

The 6:24 p.m. train from Penn Station due Port Washington at 7:04 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 6:42 p.m. train from Penn Station due Great Neck at 7:17 p.m. with a stop at Woodside, and all further stops to Port Washington, excluding Mets-Willets Point.

The 7:01 p.m. train from Penn Station due Port Washington at 7:36 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 7:14 p.m. train from Penn Station due Great Neck at 7:48 p.m. with a stop at Woodside, and all further stops to Port Washington, excluding Mets-Willets Point.