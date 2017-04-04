Humpback whale washes up in the Rockaways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE ROCKAWAYS, Queens — A 25-foot humpback whale washed ashore in Queens Tuesday morning.

The whale was found on the beach at 117th Street in the Rockaways around 7 a.m.

The United States Coast Guard spotted the whale nine miles offshore Monday evening.

Officials will perform a necropsy on the beach to determine the cause of death.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society will go out during the next low tide cycle later in the afternoon or on Wednesday.

Officials are urging the public to maintain a distance of at least 150 feet from the whale as it is federally protected.

This is a developing story; check back for updates