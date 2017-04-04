Dozens arrested in massive Long Island heroin bust

MINEOLA, N.Y. — Dozens have been indicted for their alleged involvement in a heroin bust on Long Island in what officials are calling one of the largest narcotics takedowns in Long Island history.

Nassau Count police took 36 people into custody in more than a dozen locations across Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The arrests are a result of a nine-month long investigation into local heroin distributors.

According to the 59-count indictment, Elvin Rosario, a/k/a Fling, 27, Reinardo Adames, a/k/a Tito, 28, and another indicted individual, are members of a drug distribution crew that supplied large quantities of heroin to 15 members of a group dubbed “The 110 Crew” by investigators.

The three supplying defendants, known as the “Papis,” allegedly stored the drugs at homes in Farmingdale, Lindenhurst, West Babylon and Bayshore.

According to the indictment, the Papis sold sleeves of heroin – which are 10 bundles or 100 individual bags – to the 110 Crew.

The investigation is named “Operation Bundle Up” for the quantity of heroin bundles that were allegedly sold.

Members of the 110 Crew are allegedly members of the “Neez” gang, a subset of the notorious Bloods gang.

This group allegedly ran an elaborate narcotics operation, selling heroin in bundles to hundreds of customers a day along Route 110 outside of hotels, restaurants, gas stations, strip malls, name-brand retailers, coffee shops and other locations at all hours of the day.

These defendants allegedly sold to 18 individual resellers, who have no organizational connection to each other or their suppliers.

The Papis allegedly made hundreds of sales a week, sometimes earning as much as $8,000 during a seven-day period. It is estimated that the 110 Crew allegedly sold approximately 4,000 individual bags of heroin a week, which is worth approximately $40,000 to $50,000.

Six of the defendants are charged with Operating as a Major Trafficker, which carries a sentence of 15 years to life. Specifically, Rosario and Adames allegedly supplied large quantities of heroin and cocaine to other major traffickers here on Long Island – including Branden Harris, a/k/a Doughboy, Tashawn Combs, a/k/a Tata, Herman Monroe, a/k/a Chief, and Kenneth Nesmith a/k/a Nee – all of whom sold drugs daily to customers from Nassau and Suffolk County.

These dealers – as well as the other defendants charged in the indictment – allegedly cut, packaged and redistributed the narcotics for their own personal profit.

Eights guns have been recovered including pistols, two shotguns and one AK-47 assault rifle, as well as substantial quantities of heroin and cocaine, and more than a dozen automobiles.

District Attorney Madeline Singas said, “Drug dealing networks usually operate in the shadows and conduct their business behind closed doors, but this group allegedly counted cash, measured and packaged heroin in broad daylight, while parked in luxury cars on residential streets. We will not allow drug dealers to turn one of Long Island’s busiest thoroughfares in to a heroin highway. I thank all of our law enforcement partners for their outstanding work in this investigation, and for their commitment to confronting this epidemic with every tool at our disposal.”