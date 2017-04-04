Bodies pulled from Hudson River identified; deaths deemed not suspicious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOBOKEN, N.J. — A jogger made a grisly discovery of two bodies at around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning while running on a waterfront walkway that connects Hoboken to Weehawken.

Police later pulled the bodies of two men from the Hudson River and transported them to the State Medical Examiner's Office.

Detectives of the Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Squad confirmed their identities as Ali Harb, 41, of West New York, and Juan Bustamonte, 35, of Union City. They were both pronounced dead at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Their deaths have been deemed not suspicious.

"There should be no concern to the public involving the two bodies found in the Hudson," read a tweet from the Hudson County Prosecutor late this afternoon. "At this stage of the investigation, the two deaths in Hoboken do not appear to be suspicious."

The exact cause and manner of death of both Harb and Bustamonte are still pending the findings of the Medical Examiner.