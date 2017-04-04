Are you owed money? Unclaimed accounts total $14.5 billion: NY comptroller

ALBANY, N.Y. — Community events are scheduled this month as the state makes its annual push to disperse unclaimed funds.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says there are 35 million unclaimed funds accounts valued at $14.5 billion.

The unclaimed money comes from old bank accounts, utility deposits, uncashed checks, insurance claims, stocks and other sources that have been dormant for years. Some accounts hold money that’s been lost and forgotten since the 1940s.

Events planned for April begin Wednesday at the Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community Center in the Bronx. Other stops include Clifton Park, JFK Civic Arena in Rome in central New York and Manhattan.

Residents who can’t make it to any of the events can search for and claim their money by using the online system or by calling: 1-800-221-9311.