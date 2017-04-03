White House releases official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump

The White House released the first official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump, taken in her new residence at the White House, on Monday,

“I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years,” Mrs. Trump said.

Mrs. Trump, an immigrant to the U.S. from Slovenia, spent years working as a model. She married President Donald Trump in January 2005. The two welcomed a child, Barron Trump, in May of 2006. She became a citizen of the U.S. that year.

She is the second First Lady born outside of the U.S.

Mrs. Trump says she will use her platform as First Lady to counter cyber bullying issues.

The photo was taken at the 46-year-old’s new residence at the White House, according to the official release.