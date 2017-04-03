Tyra Banks removes age limit for ‘America’s Next Top Model’ applicants

NEW YORK — Tyra Banks is opening up the runway for women of all ages on “America’s Next Top Model.”

The model and host announced Monday that casting for the show’s 24th season would be open to women of all ages.

Apply Now!!!#michellemockcasting

Send 3 pics,Name,Age,stats + Contact Info to

VH1TopModel@gmail.com. U.S. Citizens pic.twitter.com/A7lUJ7rVv4 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) April 1, 2017

“I’ve stood for diverse beauty and erasing cookie-cutter when it comes to what is deemed beautiful. There have been 23 cycles of America’s Next Top Model,” said Banks in a Twitter video.

Previous seasons required contestants be 27 years old or younger.

Banks said she’s asked “all the time” why she has an age limit — so she’s doing away with it.

“I’m taking that age limit off,” said Banks.

Her video was met with praise from Twitter users.

“I think the number of times a person has gone around the sun should be irrelevant if they look the part,” wrote Twitter users @LowKiLux.

“Applied !! I’m SO ready — I’ve been chasing this dream for 17 years Tyra! I am devoted and ready — representing women in their 30s!” @DanniiMarie8 replied to Banks.

Women interested in applying for the show should send three photos, their name, age and stats to VH1TopModel@gmailcom. Only U.S. citizens may apply.