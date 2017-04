Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. – Two people were struck by a fleeing car Sunday night as police search for its driver.

It happened at on Paterson Plank Road and 10th Street. Witnesses say the car was speeding when it barreled into two people, tossing them into the air.

But the vehicle left the scene.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital, where their conditions are still unknown at this time.