At least 4 hurt when NJ Transit trail derails in NY Penn Station: FDNY

MANHATTAN — A New Jersey Transit train derailed at New York Penn Station Monday during the height of the morning rush in an incident that snarled rail service into and out of the major transit hub and results in multiple injuries, FDNY and transit officials said.

At least four people were hurt, though the extent of their injuries is unknown, according to the FDNY.

The fire department received a call shortly after 9 a.m. New Jersey Transit said one of its trains derailed at New York Penn Station.

Rail service on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, Raritan Valley and Montclair-Boonton lines is suspended into and out of New York Penn Station, NJ Transit said. Midtown direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken.

Tickets are being cross-honored system-wide by NJ Transit bus, private carriers and PATH at Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street.

As of 10:15 a.m., rail service remained suspended, NJ Transit said in a tweet.

It’s the second time in about two weeks that a New Jersey Transit train derailed at NY Penn Station. On March 24, a “minor” derailment occurred during the height of the morning rush involving an Amtrak train, which scraped against a NJ Transit train shortly after it started to leave the station.

