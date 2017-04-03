Subway musician exposes himself at Harlem No. 1 train station

HARLEM, Manhattan — A guitar player allegedly exposed himself to a woman at a Harlem subway station.

The victim, 31, was waiting on the southbound platform for the No. 1 train on Mar. 1 around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect approached the victim and began asking her for directions in Spanish. The victim noticed shortly after that the suspect was using his hands to touch his exposed genitals.

The suspect then boarded the train and fled the scene. The victim was able to take a picture of the suspect before he left.

Police describe the suspect as being as being approximately 45 years old, 130 pounds and standing at 5-foot-5. He has gray hair and was carrying a guitar.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).