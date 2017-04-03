NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
THE PIX11 NEWSLETTER: GET THE LATEST UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Steven Boyer talks new TV series ‘Trial & Error’

Posted 11:10 PM, April 3, 2017, by

Tony Award-nominated actor Steven Boyer currently stars on the quirky TV sitcom "Trials & Error" with John Lithgow."Trial & Error" airs Tuesday nights on NBC."