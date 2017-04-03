Photos released of men accused of mugging famed Da Silvano owner

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan – Cops released additional photos of two men who they believe mugged a famous restaurateur in Greenwich Village last month.
The robbery happened just after midnight on March 26 when the men followed Silvano Marchetto into a lobby of a building off Houston Street and Sixth Avenue, police said. They then choked him and grabbed his wallet with more than $1,800 cash in it before running off.
The 70-year-old fractured his trachea in the attack.
Photo Gallery
Police released new photos showing close-up shots of the attackers inside a subway station, around the time of the robbery. They also provided surveillance video of the pair walking on a street a half-hour before the assault. One of the men was last seen wearing a green hoodie, light blue jeans and black sneakers. The other was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and white sneakers.
In the 1970's Marchetto opened one of New York's first northern Italian cuisine restaurants called "Da Silvano." Big names like Madonna dined there but the restaurant closed this year due to skyrocketing rent.
