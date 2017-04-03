Photos released of men accused of mugging famed Da Silvano owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan – Cops released additional photos of two men who they believe mugged a famous restaurateur in Greenwich Village last month.

The robbery happened just after midnight on March 26 when the men followed Silvano Marchetto into a lobby of a building off Houston Street and Sixth Avenue, police said. They then choked him and grabbed his wallet with more than $1,800 cash in it before running off.