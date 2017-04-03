NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
Person falls out window of Queens building

Posted 12:25 PM, April 3, 2017, by , Updated at 12:47PM, April 3, 2017

HILLCREST, Queens — A person is hospitalized after falling out of the window of a Queens building Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call around 10:30 a.m. for a person who fell at 150 Union Turnpike in the Hillcrest section of the borough.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Sources say the victim was conscious and breathing when firefighters arrived.

Officials did not say the age or gender of the victim.

This is a developing story; check back for updates