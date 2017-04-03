Person falls out window of Queens building

HILLCREST, Queens — A person is hospitalized after falling out of the window of a Queens building Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call around 10:30 a.m. for a person who fell at 150 Union Turnpike in the Hillcrest section of the borough.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Sources say the victim was conscious and breathing when firefighters arrived.

Officials did not say the age or gender of the victim.



