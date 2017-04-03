NYCHA apartments in the Bronx in serious need of repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARBLE HILL, The Bronx — A Bronx mom says her apartment and several others in her building are in desperate need of repairs.

Jennifer Stenavage says she and her neighbors in the Marble Hill Houses are frustrated that necessary repairs are not being done.

"I'm afraid my son will get sick," said Stenavage, fighting back tears.

Stenavage is a single mother with a 5-year-old son.

She said a pipe burst back in October and the ceilings have not been the same.

Stenavage showed PIX11 the wall next to her son's bed that is falling apart.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11, "Every NYCHA resident deserves a safe and decent home. We can and must do better. Staff is working with the resident to make repairs as quickly as possible.”

