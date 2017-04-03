‘Nostalgia’ trains to run on Opening Day to Citi Field

NEW YORK — The subway can take lucky Mets fans to Citi field in vintage style Monday.

The MTA is rolling out its Nostalgia Trains for the home opener today. A train made up of cars from the early 1960s, will head out to Flushing on the 7 line from 34 St-Hudson Yards at 11:30 a.m.

Cars will be several colors. The paint schemes of these cars represent several eras of MTA operation.

The “Train of Money Colors” will before the first pitch of the 1:10 p.m. game.

Yankees fans will also have the chance to ride a vintage train for their home opener on April 10. The MTA will run a train on the Lexington Avenue line with four vintage cars from 1917. The cars ran in service for more than five decades before they were retired. The vintage train will leave from the Grand Central uptown express platform at 11:30 a.m. and run as a “Super Express” to 161 St.

