NJ Transit and LIRR make changes to the Tuesday morning commute

NEW YORK — AMTRAK Crews are working to repair the damage after a minor derailment Monday morning at Penn Station.

It means changes to the Tuesday morning commute.

NJ Transit will operate on a holiday schedule. Complete details can be found on the NJ Transit page here.

The Long Island Rail Road will need to cancel 10 morning rush hour trains to Penn Station on Tuesday, terminate four other trains at Jamaica, and divert one other train to Hunterspoint Avenue, Queens.

Babylon Branch

The 6:13 a.m. train from Massapequa Park due into Penn Station at 7:08 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 6:12 a.m. train from Babylon, due into Penn Station at 7:14 a.m.

The 6:31 a.m. train from Lindenhurst due into Penn Station at 7:33 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 6:32 a.m. from Babylon, due into Penn Station at 7:37 a.m., which will add stops at Massapequa Park, Massapequa and Seaford.

The 7:10 a.m. train from Babylon due into Penn Station at 8:20 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 7:29 a.m. train from Babylon due into Atlantic Terminal at 8:43 a.m. Change at Jamaica for service to Penn Station.

The 7:48 a.m. train from Wantagh due into Penn Station at 8:40 a.m. will terminate at Jamaica. Customers can change at Jamaica for service to Penn.

The 8:10 a.m. train from Freeport due into Penn Station at 8:50 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 7:45 a.m. train from Babylon due into Penn Station at 8:56 a.m., which will add stops at Freeport, Baldwin and Rockville Centre.

The 8:35 a.m. train from Babylon due into Penn Station at 9:37 a.m. will terminate at Jamaica. Customers transfer at Jamaica for service to Penn.

Hempstead Branch

The 7:12 a.m. train from Hempstead due into Penn Station at 8:03 a.m. will terminate at Jamaica. Customers can change at Jamaica for service to Penn Station.

Long Beach Branch

The 7:04 a.m. train from Long Beach due into Penn Station at 7:57 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 7:23 a.m. from Long Beach due into Penn Station at 8:22 a.m.

The 7:23 a.m. train from Long Beach due into Penn Station at 8:22 a.m. will terminate at Jamaica. Customers can change at Jamaica for service to Penn Station.

The 8:08 a.m. train from Long Beach due into Penn Station at 9:02 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 8:03 a.m. from Long Beach due into Penn Station at 8:54 a.m. and the 8:38 a.m. train from Long Beach due into Atlantic Terminal at 9:26 a.m. Customers can change at Jamaica for service to Penn Station.

Port Jefferson Branch

The 7:28 a.m. train from Cold Spring Harbor due into Penn Station at 8:25 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 7:37 a.m. train from Huntington due into Penn Station at 8:37 a.m., which will add a stop at Hicksville.

Port Washington Branch

The 8:04 a.m. train from Great Neck due into Penn Station at 8:38 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 8:19 a.m. train from Great Neck due into Penn Station at 8:44 a.m., which will add stops at Little Neck and Douglaston, and the 8:24 a.m. train from Great Neck, which will add a stop at Woodside.

Ronkonkoma Branch

The 6:54 a.m. train from Central Islip due into Penn Station at 8:06 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 6:56 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma, due into Atlantic Terminal at 8:17 a.m. Customers can change at Jamaica for service to Penn Station.

The 6:57 a.m. train from Farmingdale due into Penn Station at 7:48 a.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 6:39 a.m. from Ronkonkoma due into Penn Station at 8:00 a.m.

West Hempstead Branch

The 7:36 a.m. train from West Hempstead due into Penn Station at 8:29 a.m. will be diverted to Hunterspoint Avenue. Customers can change at Jamaica for service to Penn Station.

Metro-North West-of-Hudson Customers

Metro-North’s customers of the Port Jervis Line and Pascack Valley Line will have regular train schedules to Hoboken. But Metro-North advises customers that train service from Secaucus will be reduced in accordance with information released by NJ TRANSIT. As a result, Metro-North’s Port Jervis Line and Pascack Valley Line who are bound for New York City are advised to remain on their trains until the train reaches Hoboken. There, customers will find continuing service to Manhattan via PATH trains.

With extra NJ TRANSIT trains scheduled to enter Hoboken station tomorrow, Hoboken-bound customers should expect congestion-related delays and plan extra time for travel.

