Nine Torah scrolls stolen from Brooklyn synagogue

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the person who stole Torah scrolls worth nearly $250,000 from a Brooklyn synagogue on Sunday.

Nine scrolls were stolen from Maase Rokach Congregation on 12th Avenue and 55th Street sometime early Sunday morning, an NYPD spokesman said. Congregants noticed the missing scrolls sometime in the afternoon and called the NYPD.

Police are currently looking for any available surveillance video. No arrests have been made.

This is not the first time sacred texts have been stolen from New York synagogues. A man stole four Torah scrolls valued at $200,000 from Avenue O Synagogue in Midwood late last year, police said. The 35-year-old man who allegedly stole the scrolls returned them several days later.

He was arrested and charged with burglary, petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.