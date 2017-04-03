New checkpoint completed at Newark airport’s Terminal C

NEWARK, N.J. — Work is finished on a high-tech security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration on Monday is unveiling the 19-lane checkpoint in Terminal C. The TSA says 17 lanes feature state-of-the-art automated screening.

Two of the lanes operate standard screening for oversize items such as baby carriers and strollers.

Newark airport is the first airport in the New York City region to have the high-tech lanes in operation.

“Our main priority is to protect passengers traveling out of Newark Liberty in an evolving threat environment,” said TSA’s New Jersey Federal Security Director Thomas Carter in a release. “TSA continues to deploy state-of-the-art technologies to ensure that we remain current. Collaborating with United Airlines has been an important step in enhancing the traveler experience here at Newark while always maintaining effective security.”