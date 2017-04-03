Man posing as crew member busted at JFK Airpot with $85K worth of cocaine in suitcase

JAMAICA, N.Y. — The traveler may have been inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Catch Me if You Can’, but fortunately U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport have seen this movie before.

CBP officers intercepted passenger Mario Hudson, a citizen of Jamaica, on March 27, as he was arriving from Kingston, Jamaica.

Hudson was dressed in what appeared to be a pilot’s uniform and claimed he was a “dead-heading crew member.” During the baggage inspection, CBP officers discovered that Hudson had what appeared to be two fraudulent Delta Airlines ID badges.

During the examination of Hudson’s luggage, CBP officers noticed that the sides and bottom appeared to be unusually thick and heavy. Hudson was escorted to a private search room where his suitcase was probed revealing a white powder that tested positive for cocaine.

Hudson was arrested for the import of a controlled substance and was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. The total weight of cocaine seized was approximately five pounds with an estimated street value of $85,000.

“This seizure demonstrates the vigilance and dedication demonstrated daily by CBP officers at JFK, in keeping these prohibited and dangerous narcotics off the streets of our communities,” said Leon Hayward, acting Director, Field Operations in New York for CBP.

Hudson faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York.