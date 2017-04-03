Man convicted in killing of NYPD Detective Randolph Holder expected to be sentenced Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN – Hundreds of officers will flank the family of a slain NYPD detective as they attend the sentencing of their son's killer.

NYPD Detective Randolph Holder's killer will be sentenced Monday morning at Manhattan Criminal Court, a year and a half after he was gunned down by a cold-blooded gang member. That killer was convicted early last month of the shooting. Despite being a young man, he has a long history of drug arrests and long-time links to a housing gang in East Harlem.

Holder and his partner were responding to police calls on October of 2015 of shots fired in the vicinity of a housing project in East Harlem, the area they patrolled as plainclothes officers. When responding, they quickly encountered a man who'd allegedly fired the shots and also stolen a bicycle. The NYPD says that perp wheeled around firing one shot directly in the Detective's head.

Holder came from a family of law enforcement officers. The 33-year-old was promoted posthumously to detective by the NYPD.

His killer was a known gang member and career criminal, Tyrone Howard.

After the police shooting, many, including Mayor de Blasio, came forward saying he should have already been locked up, instead of given drug treatment options for his past crimes.

His commanding officer talked about the night Holder was murdered.

Deputy Inspector Reymundo Mundo described the night of the shooting, how he and his officers responded to the calls of shots fired, and officer down. He instructed his officers in his command to "hug the trees" for cover, not knowing what they would encounter running towards a gun fight. Shots could be heard coming over the radio calls. And eventually, they would find the mortally wounded Det. Holder.

Pat Lynch of the Patrolmen's Benevolent Association spoke after Howard was found guilty of aggravated murder and other charges early in March, saying it was the right verdict. He will lead the contingent of officers showing support today.

Howard's sentence will be a mandatory life sentence without possibility of parole.