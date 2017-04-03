Infant boy found abandoned, crying in Washington State yard

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Lakewood Police Department in Washington state is searching for the parents of an infant boy who was found lying alone in a yard early Monday.

KTLA reports a passerby was walking in the 8500 block of John Dower Road Southwest around 1:30 a.m. when the individual heard what he or she thought sounded like an “animal in distress,” police said in a news release.

Using a cellphone flashlight, the passerby found the baby lying in the grass and immediately called 911.

Officers and fire personnel responded to the scene where they found the boy “a little cold, but otherwise in good health,” the release stated. He did not have any visible injuries.

Police searched the area, but were unable to locate his mother or father.

The child is approximately 3 months old and was wearing a green and blue striped onesie that said “Little Brother” on the front.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Lakewood police at 253-850-5000.