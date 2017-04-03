Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down BQE

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning when a man driving an SUV smashed into him on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

The victim, who was in his 20’s, was driving westbound on the BQE when he was killed at Morgan Avenue around 4:10 a.m, police said. The driver of the 2007 Suburban that hit him stayed on the scene.

No criminality is suspected, but the police Highway Unit will conduct an investigation.

All lanes of the westbound BQE are closed at Morgan Ave. Commuters are advised to use alternate routes.

