Explosive detonated on St. Petersburg subway in Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — An explosion went off on a subway train in the Russian city of St. Petersburg Monday, authorities and state media said.

The subway’s administration said several stations in the northern Russian city have been closed and that an evacuation is underway.

It’s unclear how many people have been hurt or killed in the blast. According to Russian media, the nation’s President Vladimir Putin has offered consolences to the families of those killed.

Social media users posted photographs from one subway station in the city center, showing people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby.

Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Putin has been informed about the explosion. Putin is visiting the city Monday and is expected to hold talks with the Belarusian president later in the day.