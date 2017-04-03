Cops hunt for man who carjacked, robbed 85-year-old woman at knifepoint on Long Island

WESTBURY, N.Y. – Police are looking for a man who pushed and robbed an 85-year-old woman at knifepoint outside a busy Long Island Walmart Sunday afternoon, cops say.

The victim, who lives in Nassau County, was entering her vehicle on 1220 Old Country Road around 1:30 p.m. when a man armed with a large knife demanded money, police said. He forced her into the passenger seat, took her keys and drove out of the parking lot with the victim. They arrived at an Elmont Chase Bank and coerced her to give him her ATM car and PIN before withdrawing an undisclosed amount of dollars.

The man left the bank and drove to Dutch Broadway in vicinity of Audrey Avenue, where he fled on foot westbound on Dutch Broadway to Audrey Avenue.

During the robbery, the victim was pushed and she sustained an injury to her upper body. The injury is non-life threatening but she will seek medical attention on her own.

The attacker is described to be about 6 feet tall, in his 20s, thin-build wearing a dark baseball cap. Cops released a sketch of the carjacker.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.