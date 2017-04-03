Book returned to New Jersey library 50 years later

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — Someone has returned a book to a New Jersey library 50 years after it was taken out.

The Phillipsburg Free Public Library says its copy of Jules Verne’s “Dropped From The Clouds” was left in its book drop on Thursday. It had been checked out on Jan. 5, 1967.

Library director Deb Messling tells NJ.com records don’t go back that far to determine who had checked it out. Messling says the book’s condition is too poor to return to the shelves.

The library’s late fee is 10 cents a day, but it is capped at $3.

The inside front cover of the book reads: “May you enjoy this book. The Public Library is for the pleasure and profit of the public. Help to make it most serviceable to al by keeping the books in circulation.”

This is not the first book that’s been returned decades after its due date, but it is the most overdue book ever returned to the Phillipsburg Free Public Library.