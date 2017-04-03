‘Black women at work’ hashtag highlights racism in the workplace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Writer Agunda Okeyo and Chanda Gibson, executive director of the Council of Urban Professionals, discuss the viral hashtag #BlackWomenatWork.

The hashtag, created by educator and activist Brittany Packnett, is a response to the way Congressman Maxine Waters and White House Correspondent April Ryan were treated by Fox News Commentator Bill O'Reilly and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer last week. Many black women used this hashtag to talk about the discrimination and disrespect they experience in the workplace.