Add more power to your shower with beauty maven Milly Almodovar

We all sing in the shower, right? But you could be doing a few more productive things while washing off, like giving yourself a pedi, or even a facial, or even self tanning. Our beauty expert and friend Milly Almodovar is here with products that actually work better while you’re showering, so you can save yourself some serious time in the morning.

Check out Milly on Facebook Live with PIX11 anchors Sukanya Krishnan and Scott Stanford. And for details on her favorite shower power beauty products, take a look at the where to shop details below.

Milly's Shower to Glamour Picks

Get Rid of Crust Feet (In The Shower)

Amope Pedi Perfect Wet/Dry Electronic Pedicure Foot File and Callous Remover $64.93

Spring time is here and the last thing we want to see is crusty backs of feet. I know so many people that tell me they don’t have time to get pedicures. Nonsense. Get rid of the crusty feet in the shower. This electronic foot file is waterproof and has a specifically designed roller head for use on wet and dry feet. www.target.co

Use a Body wash that also doubles as a lotion

Dove Showerfoam $5.99

Contains a NutriumMoisture technology penetrates surface skin 10 layers deep and locks in moisture for skin that looks and feels healthier and glowing. The extra bonus is its new self-foaming pump, that releases a perfect foamy lather, virtually removing the need for a sponge or loofah and you can feel ok to skip the lotion after. www.drugstore.com

Give Yourself A Facial In the shower

Exuviance Bionic Oxygen Facial $65

Tip: Mask absorb better in the shower because the steam opens up your pores. So time to give yourself a quick facial.

While shower massage this product onto face. The oxygen turns into a bubbly foam to detoxify, and eliminate dullness. . Leave on for 3-5 minutes, and literally after washing off, your face will glow. www.exuviance.com

Self Tan In The Shower

Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer $8.99

Spring is here and everyone wants to be tanner. No longer do you have to take 20 minutes to do in the shower. Specifically developed to be used in the shower, this is perfect especially now for spring. It contains DHA that is activated in water so skin is left glowing and tanned. Best thing when you get out of the shower, it doesn't stain your towels. www.drugstore.com

Reduce Scars In the Shower

Mederma Quick Dry Oil $19.48

We are showing our legs more, and if you have dark marks/scarring on your legs, this new dry oil by Mederma works to help lighten them. Not only does it contain rose hip oil which is loaded with vitamin C (builds collagen), but it also contains chamomile and ginger which sooth and reduce blotchiness, but then it contains a powerful ingredient Cepalin which helps to improve the overall appearance of scars and stretchmarks. Bonus this is an oil so leaves your skin glowing. www.Amazon.com

Brighten Up Your Strands:

John Frieda Sheer Blonde Brilliantly Brighter Blonde Perfecting Treatment $9.99

Warmer temperatures mean more women are lightening their hair. The problem though is the sun can fade the blonde. No worries. If your blonde hair starts to look ashy this instantly brightens it using a light reflecting technology that moves naturally in the light. And you use it all while you shower.So your hair is loaded with shine. www.ulta.com

Use a Deep Conditioner In The Shower,

Hask Orchid & White Truffle Moisture Collection Shower Pack $2.99

So many women don’t deep condition their hair, the only time the deep condition is when they go to a salon (but then the salon charges them $10 extra). Not sure why they do that. You should deep condition in the shower because the steam will help the deep condition work better. You can keep it in for 5 minutes and then wash out. Keep Shower Packs in the shower like these. www.drugstore.com

###