Evening commute from Penn Station snarled due to earlier NJ Transit derailment

NEW YORK — Commuters could experience extensive delays during the Monday evening rush hour as 26 Long Island Railroad trains from Penn Station will be canceled or will originate elsewhere due to this morning’s NJ Transit derailment.

Eighteen trains from Penn Station will be canceled between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and 8 others will originate at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn, or Jamaica, Queens.

Normally 87 LIRR trains depart from Penn Station during this time.

The cancellations are necessary to allow NJ Transit and Amtrak, which runs Penn Station, the exclusive use of Tracks 13-16, which are normally shared with LIRR; the move means four of the nine Penn Station tracks used by the LIRR for the evening rush hour are not available for use as a result of the derailment.

The remaining LIRR trains from Penn Station could experience delays and crowding.

The LIRR will operate on near normal schedules out of Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn, and Hunterspoint Avenue, Queens. New York City Transit will cross-honor LIRR tickets at 34th Street-Penn Station on the and .

There will be no westbound service between Jamaica and Penn Station from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Customers will be able to transfer to the subway for continuing service to Penn Station. New York City Transit will cross-honor LIRR tickets at Woodside and Jamaica.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., westbound Port Washington Branch trains will terminate at Woodside, where customers will be able to transfer to the subway for continued service to Manhattan.

The following eastbound LIRR trains from Penn Station will be cancelled or originate from Atlantic Terminal or Jamaica. In most cases customers will be able to board trains leaving within 10 minutes of their scheduled departure, with the alternate trains making additional stops to accommodate the customers of the canceled trains.

Babylon Branch

The 4:03 p.m. train from Penn Station due Babylon at 5:05 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 4:12 p.m. train from Penn Station due Massapequa Park at 5:10 p.m. with stops at Woodside, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Babylon.

The 4:34 p.m. train from Penn Station due Babylon at 5:39 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 4:37 p.m. train from Penn Station due Wantagh at 5:27 p.m. with stops at Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Babylon.

The 4:57 p.m. train from Penn Station due Wantagh at 5:42 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:03 p.m. train from Penn Station due Freeport at 5:46 p.m. with stops at Rockville Centre, Baldwin, Freeport, Merrick, Bellmore and Wantagh.

The 5:19 p.m. train from Penn Station due Wantagh at 6:06 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:24 p.m. train from Penn Station due Freeport at 6:10 p.m. with stops at Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Wantagh.

The 5:40 p.m. train from Penn Station due Seaford at 6:30 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:47 p.m. train from Penn Station due Freeport at 6:31 p.m. with a stop at Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Seaford.

The 6:05 p.m. train from Penn Station due Wantagh at 6:51 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 6:10 p.m. train from Penn Station due Freeport at 6:54 p.m. with a stop at Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Wantagh.

The 6:33 p.m. train from Penn Station due Babylon at 7:35 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 6:36 p.m. train from Penn Station due Wantagh at 7:29 p.m. with stops at Jamaica, St. Albans, Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Babylon.

Far Rockaway Branch

The 4:42 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Far Rockaway at 5:40 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn.

The 5:32 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Far Rockaway at 6:24 p.m., will originate at Jamaica.

The 6:02 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Far Rockaway at 6:58 p.m., will originate at Jamaica.

Hempstead Branch

The 4:32 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 5:23 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn.

The 5:04 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 5:57 p.m., will originate at Jamaica.

The 5:38 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 6:36 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn.

The 6:39 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 7:38 p.m. will originate at Jamaica.

The 7:05 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 7:56 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn.

Long Beach Branch

The 4:40 p.m. train from Penn Station due Long Beach at 5:37 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:00 p.m. train from Penn Station due Long Beach at 5:55 p.m. with stops at Jamaica, Locust Manor, and all further stops to Long Beach.

The 5:20 p.m. train from Penn Station due Long Beach at 6:11 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:23 p.m. train from Penn Station due Long Beach at 6:18 p.m. with stops at Jamaica, Locust Manor, Laurelton, Rosedale, Valley Stream, Lynbrook, and all further stops to Long Beach.

Port Jefferson Branch

The 3:27 p.m. train from Penn Station due Huntington at 4:33 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 3:43 p.m. train from Penn Station due Huntington at 4:49 p.m. with stops at Woodside, Jamaica, New Hyde Park, and all further stops to Huntington.

The 5:06 p.m. train from Penn Station due Huntington at 6:07 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:17 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Huntington at 6:21 p.m.

The 6:30 p.m. train from Penn Station due Huntington at 7:32 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 6:35 p.m. train from Penn Station due Hicksville at 7:22 p.m. with stops at Jamaica, New Hyde Park, and all further stops to Huntington.

Port Washington Branch

The 5:11 p.m. train from Penn Station due Port Washington at 5:47 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:14 p.m. train from Penn Station due Great Neck at 5:45 p.m. with a stop at Bayside and all further stops to Port Washington, excluding Mets-Willets Point.

The 5:26 p.m. train from Penn Station due Port Washington at 6:04 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:29 p.m. train from Penn Station due Great Neck at 6:05 p.m. with a stop at Woodside and all further stops to Port Washington, excluding Mets-Willets Point.

The 5:50 p.m. train from Penn Station due Great Neck at 6:19 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:56 p.m. train from Penn Station due Great Neck at 6:31 p.m. with a stop at Woodside, and all further stops to Great Neck, excluding Mets-Willets Point.

The 6:11 p.m. train from Penn Station due Port Washington at 6:48 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 6:14 p.m. train from Penn Station due Great Neck at 6:49 p.m. with a stop at Woodside, and all further stops to Port Washington, excluding Mets-Willets Point.

The 6:24 p.m. train from Penn Station due Port Washington at 7:04 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 6:42 p.m. train from Penn Station due Great Neck at 7:17 p.m. with a stop at Woodside, and all further stops to Port Washington, excluding Mets-Willets Point.

The 7:01 p.m. train from Penn Station due Port Washington at 7:36 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 7:14 p.m. train from Penn Station due Great Neck at 7:48 p.m. with a stop at Woodside, and all further stops to Port Washington, excluding Mets-Willets Point.

