Woman killed by R train after dropping phone onto tracks

REGO PARK, Queens — A woman was fatally struck by a train while trying to retrieve her cell phone from the tracks in Queens Sunday afternoon.

Police say the victim was on the 63rd Drive-Rego Park platform waiting for a southbound R train around 4 p.m. when she dropped her phone. Witnesses say the woman got onto the tracks to try and get her phone when she was hit.

She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity has not been released at this time.

Police urge straphangers to tell a police officer or MTA employee if they ever drop anything on the tracks. They say people should never go onto the tracks for anything.