Woman fatally shot in the head in the Bronx

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — A woman in her twenties was fatally shot in the head early Sunday in the Bronx.

Police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious woman in front of an East 214th Street building around 2:30 a.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. She suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene.

The NYPD has not yet been able to identify the woman and have no identifying information available for the shooter.

No arrests have been made. Police were on scene Sunday morning.

