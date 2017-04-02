WATCH LIVE: April the giraffe close to labor and ‘continues to keep her composure’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe is in the home stretch.

Zoo officials at Animal Adventure Park said Friday they’d be shocked to get through the weekend without a giraffe birth.

April has been demonstrating odd behavior since Friday. She’s been uninterested in her grain, lifting her legs, pinning her ears, dazing off and raising her tail.

“Our big girl is comfortable, confident, and continues to keep her composure – better than the rest of us,” the zoo wrote on Facebook.

The temperature was warm enough for April to spend some time outside today, but she seemed uninterested in venturing out. She did spend some time with Oliver Sunday.

Animal Adventure Park began live streaming April in February. Since then, hundreds of thousands — and often times millions — of faithful watchers have monitored her every move.

Just a day into the launch of the initial April live stream the videos were taken down multiple times after viewers flagged it as “sexually explicit.” Zoo officials said the action was taken by animal rights activists.