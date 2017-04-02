Small plane flips over during landing at Dutchess County airport

LAGRANGEVILLE, N.Y. — An FAA spokesperson says a small plane carrying four people flipped over while landing at a Dutchess County airport Sunday afternoon.

The Cessna 172 was landing on Runway 17 at Sky Acres Airport in LaGrangeville around 1:35 p.m.

The Poughkeepsie Journal reports all four passengers were able to get out of the plane.

The conditions of the people on the plane were not released.

FAA spokesperson Kathleen Bergen said local authorities will release the names and conditions of the passengers.

The FAA is investigating what caused the plane to flip over.



