Police seek driver in Staten Island hit-and-run that injured teen

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island — Police are searching for a 24-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old injured in Staten Island.

Police responded to a hit-and-run Thursday just before 6 p.m. in the area of Henderson Avenue and Broadway in the West Brighton section of the borough.

When they arrived, they found a 13-year-old with non-life threatening injuries to his body.

An investigation revealed the teen was trying to cross the street when the car sped by and hit him. The car then struck a utility pole.

Police say Tyreek Wilson then ran away from the scene.

Wilson is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighing 175 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).