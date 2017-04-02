Man shot multiple times outside New Jersey hotel complex

SECAUCUS, N.J. — A man is recovering from gunshot wounds sustained in a shooting outside a hotel in Secaucus.

The attack occurred early Sunday morning outside the La Quinta Hotel Inn and Suites.

Police say the victim underwent surgery at Hackensack University Hospital. They didn’t identify the victim or give his age.

Secaucus Police Capt. Dennis Miller tells The Jersey Journal the shooting is believed to an isolated incident and not a random act.

The hotel is located in a complex of hotels, restaurants and stores just off Route 3, a few miles from the Lincoln Tunnel.