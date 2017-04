ROSEDALE, Queens — A 51-year-old man died in a Sunday morning fire at his home, police said.

Firefighter’s found Douglas Reid unconscious while battling the blaze in his home’s detached garage around 8:30 a.m., officials said. They rushed him to Franklin General Hospital, but he did not survive.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.

No one else was injured in the fire, an FDNY spokesman said. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 9:10 a.m.