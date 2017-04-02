Man, 26, fatally shot by soccer game attendee in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A 26-year-old man was fatally shot late Saturday night just as a soccer game was letting out, NYPD officials said.

Luis Gonzalez was walking past a soccer game that had just let out at Erasmus Hall High School shortly before midnight when a man leaving the game started an argument with him, police said. The man pulled out a gun and fired repeatedly at Gonzalez.

Gonzalez ran and was hit once in the left shoulder, police said. He made it a few blocks away to a gas station where he collapsed.

Police officers and paramedics responded to the scene and rushed Gonzalez to Kings County Hospital where he died, an NYPD spokesman said.

Officers believe Gonzalez and the shooter knew each other, police sources said. No identifying information is available for the culprit and it is not yet clear what the two men might have argued about before the shooting.