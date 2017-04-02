Jurors to weigh fate of ex-teacher charged with killing retired NYPD officer

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Jurors are scheduled to resume deliberations Monday in the murder trial of a Morris County woman charged with killing her longtime boyfriend.

Prosecutors contend former teacher Virginia Vertetis purposely shot Patrick Gilhuley in her Mount Olive home in March 2014 out of anguish that he was breaking up with her.

Defense attorneys say she shot Gilhuley, a retired New York City police officer, after he beat and choked her because he thought she was going to report him to the IRS.

Jurors heard closing arguments late last week and began deliberations Friday.

The panel asked the judge to re-hear testimony of Gilhuley’s daughter Monday. She testified her father called her from his cellphone just before the shooting started.