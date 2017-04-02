Hopes in New York for Sunday budget deal

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York state budget is now two days late as lawmakers struggle to find agreement on education spending, charter schools and juvenile justice reform.

The Assembly and Senate plan to work late Sunday in the hopes of striking a deal.

If they fail to reach agreement by Monday, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to introduce legislation that would extend the current budget, likely leaving out popular proposals to increase college tuition aid or invest billions of dollars in the state’s aging water infrastructure.

Under state law legislative pay could be withheld as long as lawmakers fail to pass a budget, giving them another reason to strike a deal.

Alternatively, if lawmakers reject Cuomo’s budget extender it could force a government shutdown.

“If the Legislature does not reach agreement at the conclusion of the weekend, then I will put forth emergency legislation to extend the current budget,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Extending the state budget also allows us flexibility to adjust to future federal changes, which if enacted, could cost the state billions. The federal budget comes out on May 21 and we will have more information at that time.”

