Was the New York Post app hacked?

NEW YORK — The New York Post sent out questionable push alerts Saturday night leaving people asking if the organization had been hacked.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., the Post sent out an alert saying “Heil President Donald Trump!”

A slew of other notices popped up with cryptic messages about salvation and sin.

“In casting truth into the darkness of your shadow, you have gravely sinned…” said one alert.

The final notification read “with Lucid Love, Selah.”

It was not immediately clear who sent the notifications out, but the internet quickly took note of the bizarre behavior.

Is it me or was the NY Post app alerts hacked? — Daniel Edward Rosen (@dedwardro) April 2, 2017

NY post was definitely just hacked — Graham Gullans (@GrahamGullans) April 2, 2017

The New York Post has not yet commented on the matter.

