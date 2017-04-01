Hundreds gather in Washington Square Park for annual pillow fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON SQUARE PARK – New York City is one of over 100 cities around the world taking part in the 12th International Pillow Fight Day.

Hundreds gathered in Washington Square Park Saturday afternoon for a pillow swinging.

The rules included swinging lightly and being gentle with one another.

“We like pillow fights but not hurting people and getting our aggression out,” said TC Bavelas.

Bavelas and his girlfriend, Noelle Klocke came in Viking costumes for this year’s Nordic theme.

“This is my first year in New York City and I thought why not it's a lot of fun reliving my childhood a little bit getting dressed up all about having fun and a good cause,” said Klocke.

That good cause is to help the homeless. The event’s organizer is donating 1,000 pillows to transitional shelters.

Brothers, Barclay Walters, 7 and Charles Walters, 9 were there with their parents.

“It felt crazy because everyone hitting each other either pillows and you don't have room to move,” said Charles.